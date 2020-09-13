Francis M. Delong, longtime resident of Lompoc passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on August 29, 2020. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and lifetime Cleveland Indians fan. He served his country in the Korean war as an Army MP and when he returned home, he started the local family wood business and continued with that until a few years ago when he retired. He is finally reunited with his loving wife, Carol DeLong, whom he has missed each day that they have been apart. He is survived by his children: Helen Lofton and Francis DeLong Jr., grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.