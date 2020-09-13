You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis M. Delong
0 entries

Francis M. Delong

August 29, 2020

  • 0
Delong Francis.jpg

Francis M. Delong, longtime resident of Lompoc passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on August 29, 2020. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and lifetime Cleveland Indians fan. He served his country in the Korean war as an Army MP and when he returned home, he started the local family wood business and continued with that until a few years ago when he retired. He is finally reunited with his loving wife, Carol DeLong, whom he has missed each day that they have been apart. He is survived by his children: Helen Lofton and Francis DeLong Jr., grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News