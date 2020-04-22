Frank Francisco Tapia of Lompoc, California, passed away on March 29th, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California, after a short illness.
Frank was born in Arlington, Arizona, to Catalina Gonzalez and Jose Tapia and was the youngest of 7 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Pueblo High School in Tucson, Arizona in 1961 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force as Security Policeman. While stationed in Brize Norton AB, England, he met the love of his life and wife of 55 years Maureen “Moe” Tapia, who gave birth to his beloved daughters Mary and Valerie. After 21 years of service to this great country, Frank Tapia retired from the Air Force as an MSgt after spending the final years of his career at Vandenberg AFB. Frank Tapia was awarded many medals, but perhaps his most significant was his Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, which he received for his contributions during the Vietnam War.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents Catalina and Jose, along with all of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his beautiful wife Maureen Tapia, lovely daughters Mary Seymour and husband Michael and Valerie Tapia, grandchildren Tiffany and Angel Heredia, Michael and Jasmine Seymour, Kevin Erickson, Ashley and Juan Colon, Emberly and Joseph Erickson, great-grandchildren Arianna and Anthony Heredia, Jayden Colon, Everly Erickson, Michael “MC” Seymour and his namesake Frank Seymour, along with numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces in Benson, Arizona.
Funeral Services were held on April 3rd, 2020, in Lompoc, California.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.