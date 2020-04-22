Frank Francisco Tapia

Frank was born in Arlington, Arizona, to Catalina Gonzalez and Jose Tapia and was the youngest of 7 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Pueblo High School in Tucson, Arizona in 1961 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force as Security Policeman. While stationed in Brize Norton AB, England, he met the love of his life and wife of 55 years Maureen “Moe” Tapia, who gave birth to his beloved daughters Mary and Valerie. After 21 years of service to this great country, Frank Tapia retired from the Air Force as an MSgt after spending the final years of his career at Vandenberg AFB. Frank Tapia was awarded many medals, but perhaps his most significant was his Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, which he received for his contributions during the Vietnam War.