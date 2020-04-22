Frank Francisco Tapia
0 entries

Frank Francisco Tapia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frank Francisco Tapia

Frank Francisco Tapia of Lompoc, California, passed away on March 29th, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California, after a short illness.

Frank was born in Arlington, Arizona, to Catalina Gonzalez and Jose Tapia and was the youngest of 7 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Pueblo High School in Tucson, Arizona in 1961 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force as Security Policeman. While stationed in Brize Norton AB, England, he met the love of his life and wife of 55 years Maureen “Moe” Tapia, who gave birth to his beloved daughters Mary and Valerie. After 21 years of service to this great country, Frank Tapia retired from the Air Force as an MSgt after spending the final years of his career at Vandenberg AFB. Frank Tapia was awarded many medals, but perhaps his most significant was his Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, which he received for his contributions during the Vietnam War.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents Catalina and Jose, along with all of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his beautiful wife Maureen Tapia, lovely daughters Mary Seymour and husband Michael and Valerie Tapia, grandchildren Tiffany and Angel Heredia, Michael and Jasmine Seymour, Kevin Erickson, Ashley and Juan Colon, Emberly and Joseph Erickson, great-grandchildren Arianna and Anthony Heredia, Jayden Colon, Everly Erickson, Michael “MC” Seymour and his namesake Frank Seymour, along with numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces in Benson, Arizona.

Funeral Services were held on April 3rd, 2020, in Lompoc, California.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News