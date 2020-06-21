× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frank Piemme passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at age 95.

Frank Piemme was a product of his environment: as tough as the rattlesnakes he collected in his youth, as tireless as his homesteader parents, as curious as his professors at Cal Tech and Berkeley, as meticulous as a professional engineer.

A native Californian, Frank was born in San Bernardino on January 8, 1925. He was raised in the frontier San Joaquin Valley where he learned to swim in the Feather River. He grew up on the family homestead on the Sutter Buttes and graduated from Taft High School in Kern County.

It was at Taft High where Frank, intending to be a diver, was persuaded by Coach Zecher to try swimming before World War II curtailed high school sports. Graduating in 1943, Frank headed south to Cal Tech in Pasadena where he swam while in the Navy at Treasure Island. After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, Frank went back to work in the oil fields near Taft. It was there that he met Connie Maynard who was visiting her aunt and uncle after graduating from nursing school. The two eloped and married in Las Vegas in 1949. Frank returned to UC Berkeley where he received his degree in mechanical engineering.