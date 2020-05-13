× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When a man reaches the age of 90 it is safe to say there have been many chapters to his life. Franklyn N.C. Whelan entered his final chapter when he passed away on April 19, 2020. Hopefully, Nancy, his wife of 62 years who passed away in 2010, had a plate of roast beef and mashed potatoes and a bowl of tapioca pudding waiting for him. Frank passed peacefully in the comfort of his home in Lompoc surrounded by love.

Frank was born on January 17, 1930 in New Jersey to Leona Eckert and Wilhelm Carlson. He married Nancy in June 1948 and according to him, that was when his best memories began. By the age of 22, they had purchased a home and had two children: Lance (Wink) and Carol. They built a pool in their New Jersey backyard brick by brick and it was a gathering point for their family and friends.

In 1962, a new chapter began as the family packed up their VW bus and moved to California creating memories along the way. In Lompoc, Frank worked for the City of Lompoc before opening two businesses. First, Uncle Tom's Toys, and later All-In-One Photo. Daughter Corey was welcomed in 1969 and in 1971 the first of Frank's 6 grandchildren were born. During this chapter, Frank enjoyed riding ATVs in the Pismo Beach dunes and camping with the family at Rancho Oso.