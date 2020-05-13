When a man reaches the age of 90 it is safe to say there have been many chapters to his life. Franklyn N.C. Whelan entered his final chapter when he passed away on April 19, 2020. Hopefully, Nancy, his wife of 62 years who passed away in 2010, had a plate of roast beef and mashed potatoes and a bowl of tapioca pudding waiting for him. Frank passed peacefully in the comfort of his home in Lompoc surrounded by love.
Frank was born on January 17, 1930 in New Jersey to Leona Eckert and Wilhelm Carlson. He married Nancy in June 1948 and according to him, that was when his best memories began. By the age of 22, they had purchased a home and had two children: Lance (Wink) and Carol. They built a pool in their New Jersey backyard brick by brick and it was a gathering point for their family and friends.
In 1962, a new chapter began as the family packed up their VW bus and moved to California creating memories along the way. In Lompoc, Frank worked for the City of Lompoc before opening two businesses. First, Uncle Tom's Toys, and later All-In-One Photo. Daughter Corey was welcomed in 1969 and in 1971 the first of Frank's 6 grandchildren were born. During this chapter, Frank enjoyed riding ATVs in the Pismo Beach dunes and camping with the family at Rancho Oso.
Frank spent a great deal of time behind the lens of a camera. He photographed everything the family did, but his true passion was nature photography. He spent hundreds of hours at La Purisima Mission photographing wild ferrets and nesting owls. The mission gift shop continues to sell a picture postcard of an owl photographed by Frank. His other hobbies included listening to music, dancing and arts & crafts.
Frank may be remembered as a loving husband of Nancy, and dedicated father to his children, but his true legacy is his heart. His home was always open, usually with music flowing out, for wanderers from all walks of life who needed a place to be. Frank detested pretension and never tolerated lies or deception. Many found comfort in his acceptance, and call him "Dad" to this day.
Frank is survived by his son Wink (Dianne) of Lompoc; his daughters, Carol Gutschmidt (Jon) of Escondido, CA and Corey Meyers (Craig) of Arlington, VA. In addition he is survived by his brother Jack Whelan and sister, Jackie Stoll of Lompoc; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to his caretakers and Hospice team. The incredible energy you put in providing comfort and support is greatly appreciated.
Frank was a dog lover and rescuer. His companion, Princess, a rescued chihuahua was with him to the very end. Frank requested that if you are so moved, that you make a donation to the Santa Maria Humane Society.
