George Leon Corrales, Jr. of Lompoc was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 97.
George was born on January 27, 1924, in Long Beach, California to George and Sollie Corrales. He was raised and educated in Long Beach. He joined the United States Army after graduating from high school and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Europe with the 75th infantry. Following his honorable discharge from the army in 1945, he completed his education at the Long Beach Business College.
George married Rosalie Florence Kindred in 1947 and worked as a clerical supervisor with Southern California Edison in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until his retirement in 1979.
Formerly of Ventura, George has been a resident of Lompoc since 1991. He was a faithful member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of the Late Bloomers at the Lompoc Half Century, a member of the Widow and Widowers Social Club, and the Doll Collectors Guild of Lompoc. George loved serving as a docent at the Prelado de los Tesoros de La Purisima State Historical Park.
One of the highlights of George's life was his honor flight trip with his son to Washington D.C. to view monuments and veterans memorials. In 2019 George was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal, the highest French order of civil and military merit. The United States Congress acknowledged his award with a Certificate of Special Recognition.
George was preceded in death by his wife Rosalie in 1992. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Glen and Karla Corrales of Lompoc, grandchildren Jessica Yeatts, Shawn, and Megan Corrales, three great-grandchildren, his niece Georganna Breault and many cousins.
Everyone who knew George absolutely loved him. He especially enjoyed lunch with his grandchildren. He spent his life serving others and making sure those that God brought to his heart, knew they were remembered. He lovingly sent cards, notes, and various articles from magazines that he thought might help brighten someone's day. There are so many who have been touched by his life as he served to bring people closer to God. We celebrate his life fully lived here and the life that he is now living in his eternal home.
The memorial service was held Saturday, March 13, at 11 am at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, with live streaming available from the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary website. Interment will at a later date at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Prelado de Los Tesoros de La Purisima Mission or, Honor Flight Central Coast California.
