You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerald (Jerry) Eckert
0 entries

Gerald (Jerry) Eckert

January 11, 2021

  • 0

Gerald (Jerry) Eckert passed away peacefully from kidney failure at his home in Canyon Country, California surrounded by his sons and grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charra Jan (Hammond), his parents Eldore T. Eckert, Winnie E. Massey of Lompoc, and an infant son Rodney Martin.

Jerry was a graduate of Lompoc Union High School, class of 1956 where he was active in sports, particularly football and track. While in high school, Jerry was employed by Beattie Motors. He continued his interest in machinery and motors all his life, always having a garage filled with tools and auto parts.

Jerry retired, having been a member of Operating Engineers Union for 61 years. He worked primarily as a foreman or supervisor of earth moving for highway construction and new home developments fo 63 years. He had been employed by Valley Tractor, E C Young, Frederick and Watson, Granite, and Pro Pite. He worked to build many new highways and several new home sites. Jerry's hobbies included building modified race cars and enjoyed supervising the driving participation of his sons.

He is survived by four sons: Dean (Margaret) of Mojave, CA, Dennis (Melissa) of Canyon Country, Darren (Pam) of Pear Blossom, CA., and Dale of Canyon Country, plus several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Beverly (Dwight) Cramer of Goleta, CA., brother Rodney (Ardeane) Eckert of Lompoc, CA., brother-in-law Martin Hammond of Cupertino, CA and many nieces and nephews. The Eckert family has always enjoyed meeting at Easter time for a camping reunion for over 50 years.

Services and burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lompoc at a later date when family and friends can all be together.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News