Lompoc native lifelong resident Gilbert Toribio Gonzales, 86, “went to be with the Lord” He peacefully passed at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Gilbert was born on March 16, 1934 to Toribio and Amanda (Bustamante) Gonzales who were the original owners of El Zarape Café. He was married to the “Love of his Life” Elva Mae Vargas for 62 years until her passing on August 31, 2014.
At the age of 17 he joined the U.S Airforce from January 1952-1956. Following his 4-year enlistment, he returned to Lompoc and worked for Johns Mansville from 1961-1966. He then went to work for Lompoc Cemetery from 1966-2001 for 35 years, the last 31 years as Superintendent. He loved having family gatherings, enjoyed showing off his card tricks, and telling stories of his childhood that brought us all laughter, and of his time in the Airforce.
He enjoyed sports, coaching soccer, baseball and watching football games. He was a BIG fan of the Lompoc Braves football, where he attended their games for the past 30 years. He loved seeing all his grandchildren and always had the biggest smile for them. He was known to them all as, “Papa Boss” and had his own special name for the 1st generation of his granddaughters whom he referred to all as “Mary”. Being part of his humorous nature and for his own delight, for when he called for “Mary” in a gathering they would all answer “yes” ready to serve, yet not knowing which individual he was actually referring to.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Carmen Rivera, 3 brothers Hugo Cesena, John and Rudy Gonzales, grandsons Billy Powers, Anthony Grimes, granddaughter Andrea Villareal.
He is survived by 6 daughters, Susie (Tom) Winn of Sherman Oaks, Debbie (Frank) Aguilar, Amanda (Joey) Grijalva, Pattie Reedy, Esperanza Gonzales of Lompoc, Cynthia Hernandez of Santa Maria, and son Ronald Gonzales of Lompoc. Also, 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The Gonzales Family would like to thank the Assisted Hospice Care: Rosa, Leslie, Heather and Cici for the gentleness and loving care that was shown to our dad, and the wonderful support to our family.
Due to Covid-19 the graveside service will be private. God Bless You All!
