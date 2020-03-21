Gilbert Valenzona
Gilbert M. Valenzona, 84, a resident of Lompoc, CA, passed away at his home on February 21, 2020. Gilbert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Valenzona. He is also survived by his children Grant, Guy, and Melanie, and seven grand children.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

