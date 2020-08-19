Glenn Steven Neal

Born in Lompoc to parents Jack and Ellen Neal, Glenn was a loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle and had a strong love of family. He had a quick wit that could make anyone around him laugh, he was extremely generous, intelligent, an accomplished woodworker, electrician, and all-around fix-it kind of guy and would lend a hand to anyone who asked. One of Glenn's passions in life was his love of sports, most especially baseball. He excelled in youth and high school baseball himself and was named League Batting Champ his senior year of high school batting an impressive 500 for the season. One sport-related source of pride was the many years he spent coaching Lompoc's youth in Little League and Babe Ruth winning numerous championships along the way. Glenn is survived by his parents, his sister Michelle Barthel, his nephews Corey Barthel (Laura), Dustin Barthel (Brittany), his niece Kari Barthel, his great-nephews Jaxon Barthel and Maddox Barthel and numerous cousins. Glenn is finally at peace and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
