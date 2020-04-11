Gregory Simpson
Gregory Simpson

Greg was born on September 2, 1951, in Pontiac, Michigan, and received his wings on April 2, 2020.

Greg came to California in 1981. He was a truck driver his entire life, retiring from Texaco, Inc.

Greg did amazing woodworking projects. You just couldn't give him a deadline because they were done on his time.

Greg is survived by his wife, Stephanie, daughter Danielle, son Christopher, grandsons Michael and Andrew Gaitan, mother Shirley Simpson, three brothers and two sisters, all in Michigan, his mother-in-law Suzanne Tosti, and the father of his grandsons Michael Gaitan, Sr.

Inurnment will take place in Los Alamos Cemetery. We will honor Greg after this COVID-19 Virus is over.

