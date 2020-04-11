Gregory Simpson

Greg was born on September 2, 1951, in Pontiac, Michigan, and received his wings on April 2, 2020.
Greg came to California in 1981. He was a truck driver his entire life, retiring from Texaco, Inc.
Greg did amazing woodworking projects. You just couldn't give him a deadline because they were done on his time.
Greg is survived by his wife, Stephanie, daughter Danielle, son Christopher, grandsons Michael and Andrew Gaitan, mother Shirley Simpson, three brothers and two sisters, all in Michigan, his mother-in-law Suzanne Tosti, and the father of his grandsons Michael Gaitan, Sr.
Inurnment will take place in Los Alamos Cemetery. We will honor Greg after this COVID-19 Virus is over.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.