Guadalupe J. Terrones was born October 1, 1946, and passed away on May 11, 2021, at the age of 74. Guadalupe was known by many names, Lupe, Sungi, T, Dad, Grandpa, Tío, Uncle and friend.
He will be remembered for his joke telling, love of baseball, loyalty to his friends, and the love and devotion to his family.
Immediately after graduating from Lompoc High School, at the age of 17, he joined the Marines and served in Vietnam. In 1967, he was honorably discharged having attained the rank of Sergeant. He returned to Lompoc and was employed for many years by Johns-Manville and the numerous companies who ran the plant.
He married the love of his life, Mary, on March 16, 1968. Together they worked tirelessly at raising and loving their growing family.
He loved to coach baseball. Over the years he coached many teams from t-ball to varsity baseball at LHS. While coaching, he inspired and encouraged many young players, sometimes with fear, but always with love.
Many of those young men, now grown and raising their own families, credit him for their deep understanding and love for the game.
Guadalupe was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, daughter-in-law, and loving wife. He is survived by his sons Ernest, Steven (Tammy), John (Christine), Michael (Maria), and daughter Stacey (Mark), along with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The loss and heartbreak felt by his family and friends is lessened by the knowledge that he has been reunited with Mary, the love of his life.
His viewing will be on Thursday, May 20th, from 4PM to 8 PM at Starbuck Lind Mortuary with the vigil at 7PM. The funeral service will be at the La Purisima Catholic Church Friday, May 21st, at 10AM. The burial service will be at the Lompoc Cemetery on Saturday, May 22 at 10AM.
