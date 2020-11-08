You have permission to edit this article.
Helen Marie Hernandez
Helen Marie Hernandez

October 30, 2020

Helen Marie Hernandez, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020.

Helen is survived by Billy Hernandez, her Husband and Best Friend of over 37 years, her Son Dustin Hernandez (Nikki), her Grandson Aiden, and her soon to be Grandson due in February. She is also survived by her Brother Stephen Wright, her Sisters Leona Cove (Bobby), Toni Anderson (Joe) and Annie Burgett (Alan).

Helen will be truly missed as she was so loved and cherished by so many,

May her light shine even brighter in Heaven as it did on earth.

