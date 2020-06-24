Hobart “Paul” Jones, age 85, of Redlands, CA died on June 5, 2020 after living with Alzheimer's for the last ten years. He passed peacefully and quickly. A service to bury his ashes will occur at 2:00 pm on September 5, 2020 at Pitman Cemetery in Philippi, WV.

When Paul took an Engineer position with the City of Lompoc Electrical Utility office, the family moved and settled in Lompoc, CA in 1973. Paul eventually became the Electrical Utility Manager for the City of Lompoc and finally retired in 1993.