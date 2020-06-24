Hobart “Paul” Jones, age 85, of Redlands, CA died on June 5, 2020 after living with Alzheimer's for the last ten years. He passed peacefully and quickly. A service to bury his ashes will occur at 2:00 pm on September 5, 2020 at Pitman Cemetery in Philippi, WV.
When Paul took an Engineer position with the City of Lompoc Electrical Utility office, the family moved and settled in Lompoc, CA in 1973. Paul eventually became the Electrical Utility Manager for the City of Lompoc and finally retired in 1993.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.