Horace "H.O." Reed
Horace "H.O." Reed

September 16, 2020

Many friends and family mourn for Horace "H.O." Reed who died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home. Born September 14, 1932, H.O. was the great-grandson of two Lompoc pioneer families, the Reeds and the Truitts. He was the last surviving child of H.T. Reed (1900-1983), former Lompoc mayor and judge. As a boy and young man he worked in the family business, Reedson's Dairy in Miguelito Canyon.

A Korean War vet, he devoted most of his working life to electrical engineering in the aerospace industry, working on Atlas, Titan, Peacekeepers, and other ICBM programs.

He was the loving husband of Jeanne Reed, who passed in 2006. Together they tended a small farm on the west side of Lompoc. An avid sailor, H.O. lives on in his sons Brian and Bruce and in the hearts of a large extended family.

