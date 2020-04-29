Ignacia Ibarra Moran

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This day, April 27, 2020, would be our first day without our beloved mother, Ignacia “Nacha” Moran. We would have celebrated her 89th birthday on May 2, 2020.

Nacha went home to Jesus at 8:30am, Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 2, 1931, in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico. She married Jose Isabel Moran “Chabelo.” They had seven children: Margarita Moran, Jesus Moran, Graciela Palomo, Maria Moran, Yolanda Santana, Beatriz Sanchez and Salvador Moran. She is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband Chabelo and her youngest son Sal. She was a very devout Catholic and a 46-year resident of Lompoc.

Her family thanks everyone for their prayers and support.

The visitation will be Wednesday, April 29, from 3-7pm in the chapel of the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. The private graveside Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 30, in the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.