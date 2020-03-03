Ingeborg E. Moseley of Lompoc died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 92.

Inge was born April 26, 1927, in Mannheim, Germany. She was educated in a remote high school in the Black Forest during World War II where she learned French and English. After the war, working for the United States government as a translator, she met and married a career army officer Bruce W. Moseley. They and their two sons were stationed at many military bases around the world. When her husband was assigned to Viet Nam, she chose to return to Germany for that year where she worked in the judge advocate's office in Heidelberg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After Bruce's retirement from the Army they settled in Costa Mesa. In 1985 they followed their son Bob to Santa Barbara County and settled in Lompoc. Inge enjoyed traveling and the domestic arts of cooking, sewing and gardening.

Inge was preceded in death by her son Bob in 2003, and by her husband in 2005. She is survived by her son Bruce and his wife Jackie Moseley of Flagstaff, Arizona, a grandson Scott and his wife Anoushka Moseley of Santa Barbara, two great grandchildren and her brother Peter Huther who resides in Germany.

The funeral service will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2pm at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary followed by interment in the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.