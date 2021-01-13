Jack Chill

Born on February 19, 1942 to Irma and Oscar Chill in Lompoc Ca.
He was the middle of 6 boys, Jack was the father of 2 boys Eddie and Timothy, he later went on to marry his wife Sylvia and served the Santa Maria Agriculture industry with Western Farm Service for over 20 years where he retired in 2012.
He enjoyed going on trips with his family, attending grandkids/great grandkids basketball or baseball games, and of course, his weekly bingo nights. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Irma and Oscar Chill, his brothers Kenneth and George, his wife Sylvia, and his granddaughter Corina. Jack is survived by his 3 brothers Merril, Gaylen, and Bob, His two sons Edward and Timothy Chill, his 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Jack unexpectedly passed on December 12, 2020 and requested to have his ashes spread out into the ocean.
He will be missed dearly beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
