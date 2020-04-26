Jack St. Arnold Alchin, 86, of Lompoc, CA passed away of natural causes, on 27 Mar 2020 at home in Lompoc, CA, surrounded by his family. Jack was born in Los Angeles, CA to Francis P. Alchin and Eva Marie St. Arnold on 18 April 1933. He ran track at Lompoc High School and graduated in 1952. Jack was a Private First Class in the Army from 1953-55, earning the National Defense Service Medal. He then established his own business as a local handyman, designing cabinetry, electrical, plumbing and landscaping. He performed under the stage name, Jack Lamone, a tribute to his late grandfather. He traveled worldwide on the cruise ships Holland America, the Norwegian and Princess cruise lines as a professional Elvis impressionist. He was a regular at all of the local karaoke spots, and would entertain the crowds with songs from Johnny Mathis, Tom Jones and of course Elvis. Local karaoke is where Capt. Jack met his soulmate, the Joy of his life from Bangkok, Thailand. They were a match made in Heaven and were soon married. Jack is a lifetime member of the local American Legion Post 211. Elvis Has Left The Building! Jack is survived by his wife of over 20 yrs. Joy Alchin, her sons, Phupha and Pinyapat Techatraisak of Thailand. His daughter Jacqueline of Santa Maria, four grand-children, sons Christopher of Los Angeles and Jon from Florida. Numerous nieces and nephews and fans from all around the world. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Shirley, twins Barbara and Beverly and Johnnien. A Military Funeral and Interment will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.