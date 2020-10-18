You have permission to edit this article.
James E. Turri, Sr.
James E. Turri, Sr.

October 9, 2020

James E. Turri Sr. passed away the afternoon of Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 86.

Jim was born in Lompoc, California to Frederico and Lidia Turri.

Jim followed in his father's footsteps and worked most of his adult life as a farmer. He joined the Future Farmers of America in high school where he was awarded State Farmer of the year in 1952. He was also a long standing member of the Lompoc Elk's Lodge. He served as a trustee for 10 years. He was Chairman of the Elk's Wood Chuckers. During his membership with the Elk's he received the honors of Elk of the year 2011-2012, Officer of the year, and the Exalted Ruler Commendation.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frederico (Fred) and Lidia Turri, his brother Frank Turri, sister Elsie Clarke and nephew Robert “Bobby” Gobbo.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years Arlene Turri, his sons John Turri (LouAnn), James Turri Jr. (Dr. Bernard Ramos), daughter Katherine Singleton, granddaughter Jesseca Dykstra (Lucas), grandson Joshua Turri (Sarah), granddaughter Skyler Turri (Matthew Varpness), grandson Gareth Turri, great grandchildren Ezekiel, Corbin, Makenzie Turri, Colt Dykstra and Amelie Varpness. He also is survived by his stepchildren B.J. Marsh (Jeannie), Gail Gower (Duane), Lynn Murga (Tony) Misha Mendicino (Michael), Rodney Marsh and 12 step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 500 East North Avenue in Lompoc, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Mask and social distancing are required. Attendance will be limited to 100 persons.

