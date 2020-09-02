James Fredrick Manweiler (Jim) passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Serenity House in Santa Barbara on August 27, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1939, to Gwen and Clee Manweiler in Arcadia, California. Jim was a highly educated man graduating from Pasadena City College in 1959, UC Berkeley in 1961, and California State University in 1963. He retired from the US Air Force as a captain in 1983. Jim also spent many years as a technician at the Raytheon Company in Goleta, California.
Jim met the love of his life, Sylvia, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and they were married in December 1983.
Jim's passions in life were his family, home, carpentry, reading (preference history), and photography. Besides his own home, many homes are decorated with Jim's creations, especially bird houses and custom mailboxes. The Lompoc Museum requested one special item, and Jim responded by building and donating to them a replica of the Artesia School.
Jim will be missed by many, but his kindness and gentle ways will always be remembered.
He had requested that special thanks for their continual kindness and unending help to both himself and Sylvia at this trying time be acknowledged to Ed and Adi Crawford, their personal angels.
He was preceded into the next life by his mother and father and son Duane.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sylvia Manweiler, son Rory Hall, daughter Teresa Cooley and son-in-law Robert Cooley, grandchildren Racheal and John Cooley.
In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P. O. Box 368, Woodland Hill, CA 91365.
