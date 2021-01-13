James Louis Lasane, the son of Isadora Neal Adderson Lessane and Prince Lessane, was born on June 11, 1936 in Plantersville, South Carolina. He made a peaceful transition from this world at 4:18 a.m. on January 7,2021. He was surrounded by his youngest son (James Jr.) and his wife, Supaporn Lasane.
He is survived by his wife Supaporn Lasane to whom he has been married since 2012. James has six living children, Yvonne Lasane, Carol Campbell Lasane, Terell Lasane, Michael Lasane, Yuthasit Muang-Amart and James Lasane Jr. He is also survived by his first wife, Betty Lasane and his third wife, Prayung Muang-Amart. He has three living grandchildren (Barry Jr., Jamar, and Cara) and five great grandchildren (Keyon, Aniya, Trace, Tristen, and Christopher). James had a host of extended family, including over 100 nieces and nephews.
James joined the military in 1959 and retired as a Chief Master Sargent in 1988. He was a celebrated veteran who garnered many medals and accolades during his military tenure. After retiring from the military, James became the owner of Thai Restaurant in Lompoc California and he invested time in a home in Thailand as a homeowner and business owner.
James was well loved and will be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father, uncle, friend, veteran, and business owner. His wife Supaporn and the rest of his family greatly appreciate the gestures of love and support shown in this time of loss and bereavement. The family gives a special thanks to an extended family network who supported James and Supaporn as he navigated his illness over the last year.
Rest in Peace dear husband, father, grandfather, comrade, and friend.
