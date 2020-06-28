× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James M. Walker, born July 13, 1958, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Van Nuys CA, he was born in Anaconda MT, to Raymond William Walker and Rose Marie Walker.

James was preceded in death by Raymond Walker, Rose Walker and his sibling Terry Walker.

James is survived by his siblings, Deborah Newman, Michael Walker, Jeffery Walker, Cheryl Roebuck, Christine Austin and Dorothy Hedricks and many nieces and nephews.

James is a veteran of the United States Air Force where be became a Jet Engine Mechanic, he was awarded an Outstanding Meritorious Service Medal while participating in Aerial flight on 18 Aug 79 an AF Commendation Medal with 1 oak leaf cluster (Heroism) along with other awards during his time in the USAF.

James will truly be missed by all his family and friends. We love you James, Rest in Peace brother.