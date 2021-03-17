You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice Corrine Quisenberry
0 entries

Janice Corrine Quisenberry

April 21, 1938 - May 15, 2015

  • 0
Quisenberry Janice.jpg

Janice was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a devout Christian, she loved sewing, crafting, creating flower arrangements, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Lyndon, children Steven Quisenberry, Daniel Lawrence, Tina Butterfield, Tanya Forsyth and Tessa Dixon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News