Jean F. Barr passed peacefully on May 6, 2020, with family holding her hands. She was 92. She is survived by Catherine Jones, Valerie Barr, Michael Barr, Mary Wingate, Natalie Kuhn, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was beloved by her family, friends, and flowers at La Purisima Church. Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/jean-barr/ for more information.