Jeanette Bartels

It is with deep sadness we report that Jeanette Marie Bartels left this earth unexpectedly on August 5, 2020, from a fatal heart attack. Jeanette, born March 29th, in Hawthorne California, was the eldest child of her surviving and proud parents Frank and Ma Lou Telles, whom she remained extremely close to all her life. As a child growing up, her family lived in many places: New Mexico, Kwajalein Islands, New York, North Carolina, Colorado Springs, and then finally her beloved hometown of Lompoc. This is where she met and married her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years Ricky Bartels. They made their home here in Lompoc where they raised their two daughters and were active members in their youth athletic activities. She was a close and loving mother to her two daughters, Brianne Bartels and Ashley Ramirez; a caring mother-in-law to Jimmy Ramirez, and an especially proud and doting “Nana” to the lights of her life, her grandchildren Ecko and Ezra Robles (ages 7 and 5) and Kenley Ramirez (age 2).She was the sounding board, support and best friend to her siblings, Denise Solak, Mando Telles, and Tisha Levy. She was a dear friend and sister-in-law to Keith Solak, Jodi Telles and Allen Levy and a proud and participating aunt to her nieces and nephews Kristen and Ryan Stollmeyer, Jared and Mason Levy, Nathan and Jaxon Telles, Mitch and Sarah Solak, Lacey and Jacob Peck, Kimberly Janssen, and so many other extended family and friends.Jeanette was a highly respected, well-known, and loved City employee where she was a Human Resource Senior Analyst for over 27 years with the City of Lompoc.Her amazing intelligence, radiant smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her as their daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend.In lieu of gifts, donations can be made in her honor to the American Heart Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.