You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeffrey Brian Baird
0 entries

Jeffrey Brian Baird

July 5, 1975 - March 7, 2021

  • 0
Baird Jeffrey.jpg

Jeffrey Brian Baird, 45, passed from cardiac arrest with Genevieve Salinas by his side in Belleville, IL on 3/7/2021.

Jeffrey was born in Lompoc, CA on 7/5/1975 to Ron & Rose (Vargas) Baird. Jeffrey had immense love for his family and friends. He always loved helping someone in need. Jeffrey worked many years alongside his dad and brothers at Dayspring Tile, the family tile business. Jeffrey was a die-hard Angels fan and loved going to games. He loved going to the casino, in hopes for the big win. Jeffrey always had a wild story to tell about all his adventures. No one was ever a stranger to Jeffrey.

Jeffrey is survived by his only daughter MacKenzie Rose Baird; two special boys Andrew Pollock and Liam Salinas; his parents Ron & Rose (Vargas) Baird; brothers Ronnie Baird, Jr. (Tonya), Trevor Baird (Chelsi) and Jacob Baird; four nephews, two nieces and numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his grandparents Charles & Wynema Baird and Adolfo & Angie Vargas.

We want to thank all our family and friends for their love and condolences during this time.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News