Jim Domingos passed into glory at his Janesville, CA home in the care of his loving family on October 25, 2020. He was 88. One of six children, Jim was born to Manuel and Tilda Domingos on April 6, 1932 in Santa Barbara, CA, growing up in Lompoc, CA.
Jim graduated from Lompoc High School in 1950 and later joined the US Navy serving as a fireman and metal worker during the Korean War. In his later years, he was cheered by spectators and family yearly as he proudly drove his old '52 Willy's jeep in the annual Susanville Veteran's Parade.
In 1955 Jim married the darling of his life, Joy Ramos. They would enjoy that relationship for 64 years, through the birth of five children, many moves, job changes, retirement and travel. In 1957 he joined the Operating Engineers, where he worked road construction, mostly running bulldozers and scrapers on many, many California road jobs. He, Joy and the kids enjoyed vacationing in Lassen and Modoc counties so in 1974 it was a dream come true when they were able to make Susanville their permanent home.
From boyhood Jim loved helping family and friends with their ranch work. Riding, roping, branding, he loved it all. Whenever there was an opportunity to cowpoke, Jim was there. So he felt he really hit the jackpot when, in 1976, he was hired by the Bureau of Land Management and got to round up wild horses and burros in the California and Nevada deserts. There he was also able to use his ample welding skills for any metal fabricating a job required, as well as run dozer on yearly wildland fires. Jim was a hard worker and he expected the same from those who worked with him. It was important to him that he gave his employer the full measure for which he was paid. In 1992, after sixteen years, Jim retired from the BLM.
But he didn't hang up his spurs! After retirement, Jim bought 25 bred cows and worked them on Mike and Terry Bartley's ranch in Susanville. It took about two years when he figured that he liked working other peoples cows better. So he sold those cows and when the urge hit, he'd load up his saddle and drive to Likely, CA and work cattle with the Flournoy's on their place.
Jim was proud of his Portuguese roots, with family originating from the Azore Islands. He and Joy (a Portuguese girl herself) often attended Portuguese celebrations, dining on sopa and sweetbread, dancing and calling the chamarita. They finally made the trip of a lifetime when they visited the Azores for their 50th wedding anniversary.
Jim had a great love for his family and has left them with many, many fond memories of camping trips, musical nights, barbecues, projects, and the like. When he accepted Jesus as his savior in his later years, he was quick to say he loved you, knowing the uncertainty of life. And at the end, it was Jims beloved Joy and their children that circled his bed, singing him into heaven.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Tilda Domingos, sister Bea Brunner, brothers Manuel Domingos, Tony Domingos and David Domingos.
He is survived by his wife Joy Domingos of Janesville, CA, son John Domingos of Susanville, CA, daughters Dianne Greenaway (Wally) of Paso Robles, CA, Jeanette Kindle (Ray) of Susanville, CA, Patti Jones (Dan) of Janesville, CA and Angie Bossen (Jeff) of Janesville, CA. He is also survived by his brother Louie Domingos of Lompoc, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and 15 grandchildren and 21 great-children.
A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held November 14, 11:00am at Standish Bible Church, Standish, CA with lunch to follow.
