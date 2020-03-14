SMSgt. Joe Melvin Martin, 87, USAF Retired., of Lompoc, California, died peacefully on March 8, 2020. He was born in Palestine, Texas to M and Rosie Martin.

After graduating high school, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces at the age of 17. Joe completed basic training at Lackland, Texas, and went on to serve active duty for 28 years. Joe was stationed around the world with assignments in: Lowery, Colorado; Travis, California; Yokota, Japan; Castle, California; Ben Guerir, Morocco; Francis E. Warren, Wyoming; Don Muang, Thailand; Torrejón, Spain; Vandenberg, California; Sondrestrom, Greenland.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1971, Joe and his family arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base and called Lompoc home. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1978, and began his second career in real estate with various companies before running his own, Real Homes Realty.

Joe was very active in the community and joined and served in many organizations including: True Vine Ministries, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lompoc Elks Lodge and Lompoc Lions Club.