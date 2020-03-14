SMSgt. Joe Melvin Martin, 87, USAF Retired., of Lompoc, California, died peacefully on March 8, 2020. He was born in Palestine, Texas to M and Rosie Martin.
After graduating high school, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces at the age of 17. Joe completed basic training at Lackland, Texas, and went on to serve active duty for 28 years. Joe was stationed around the world with assignments in: Lowery, Colorado; Travis, California; Yokota, Japan; Castle, California; Ben Guerir, Morocco; Francis E. Warren, Wyoming; Don Muang, Thailand; Torrejón, Spain; Vandenberg, California; Sondrestrom, Greenland.
In 1971, Joe and his family arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base and called Lompoc home. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1978, and began his second career in real estate with various companies before running his own, Real Homes Realty.
Joe was very active in the community and joined and served in many organizations including: True Vine Ministries, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lompoc Elks Lodge and Lompoc Lions Club.
He is survived by his spouse Merdis; his daughter Casaundra and spouse Nasser Shuaib of Lompoc; his son John and spouse Gayle Fernandez Martin of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren (with one on the way). Joe leaves behind his last surviving sibling, M Jr. and spouse Ollie Mae of Palestine, Texas, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at True Vine Bible Fellowship in Lompoc on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1 PM. Memorial gifts in Joe's memory can be made to the American Heart Association online. Flower arrangements are to be sent to Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.
