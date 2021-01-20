John A. Vargas, age 76, died peacefully at his home in Lompoc CA. He was surrounded by his children and other loved ones as he took his last breath. John was born in Lompoc and lived his entire life here on the central coast, primarily in Lompoc. John was a hardworking truck driver, committing 56 years of his life in the seat of a tractor-trailer. He was well known in the trucking community, and everywhere he went, you could guarantee he knew someone. He started his driving career at the age of 15 and didn't get out of the seat until the age of 71.
While most people had other hobbies when not at work, he spent his downtime washing and detailing his Peterbuilt truck, so that it was looking good for his week of runs up and down the 101 freeway. Although he drove on all the California roadways, US 101 was his home. John worked for numerous trucking companies throughout his driving career, but he finished his seat time, driving for Guggia Trucking Company, while working for his good friend Gary Guggia. Johnny Boy, as he was also known as, was also part of a group of local men that could BBQ some of the best tri-tip and chicken on the central coast. If you knew Johnny Boy, Blinky, or Johnny as he was also referred as, He loved to sling that Santa Maria Style BBQ with the best of them, but mostly with his best friend Compa Newby. John was always willing to help out when it came to concrete work, and hard work was a trait that he definitely passed on to his children. He was also one of the best cement finishers on the central coast, a skill that his oldest son Guy (John the 2nd), was able to master as well, something I am sure that made him very proud.
John is the big brother to Yolanda Vargas, Maria Ruiz, Rachel Strode (David), Laura Moreno, Poncho Moreno, and Cathy Moreno. He is survived by his former wife and good friend Pauline Cabrera, 7 children, Guy (Susie), Jimmy (Geri), Andrea (Art), Manuel, Gilbert (Lisa), Nicolette, and Favi. He has 20 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren that meant the world to him. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Josefa Moreno, Father, Jose Moreno, and his Older Brother, Joe Vargas.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing for Johnny Boy at Starbuck-Lind Funeral Home on Friday January 22, 2021 from 4pm to 8pm. Due to Covid-19 protocol, this will only be a walk through viewing as to not violate the states Covid restrictions. Please wear masks while inside the funeral home and outside when not able to maintain 6 feet of separation. A funeral service will be held for John at La Purisima Catholic Church, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10am. This service will take place outside in the Parish Hall parking lot, please dress warm and bring a chair to sit in. Please wear masks and adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols. John will be cremated at a later date, therefore, there will not be a public service at the Lompoc Cemetery following the church service.
