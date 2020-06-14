John Gabriel Guerra, age 44, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on June 5, 2020. John was born at Lompoc Hospital on August 29, 1975. He was raised in Mission Hills and resided in Lompoc all his adult life with his wife and children.
John is survived by his wife Alicia, sons John Jr. and Louis, daughters Olivia and Emma (all of Lompoc); father Ernesto Guerra and step-mother Roxanne (of Vandenberg Village), and mother Gloria Dukek (of American Canyon, CA); brother and sister-in-law Ernie & Isabel Guerra (of Lompoc); sister and brother-in-law Liz & Scott Corey (of American Canyon, CA). He also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who loved John throughout his life and will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, June 15, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Lompoc Cemetery. Private burial to follow at a future date. Social distancing measures will be observed for the health and well-being of all, due to COVID-19.
