John Mankins

John O. Mankins, 93, surrounded by family, left this earth and entered into everlasting life in heaven, on August 9, 2020. John was the oldest of three children, born April 6, 1927, in Sonora, California.
When he was six months old, the family moved to Lompoc, where he lived until his death. He graduated from Lompoc High School in 1945, and shortly thereafter he joined the U. S. Navy. Honorably discharged, he met and married Gertrude (Gert) Shoemaker. John and Gert were married 47 years until her death in 1994.
In 1999, John married Betty Fields. They were married 14 years until her death. John was a retail clerk/produce manager working over 40 years in the industry for Safeway, Williams Brothers, and Vons.
John is survived by three children, Diane Appleton (Stephen) of Orcutt, California, Janice Bookwalter (Joseph) of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, and John M. Mankins of Morro Bay, California, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister, Joy Dodson, nieces and nephews and his church family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10 am at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. Cemetery policy requires face coverings and social distancing.
A special thank you goes out to his doctor and hospice care team Leslie, CiCi, and Alana.
Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.