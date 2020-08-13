On August 2, 2020, as the sun rose in the morning, Mr. John R. Chism, went home to be with our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
A God-fearing and devoted family man, Mr. Chism was preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Grant Chism, Ritter and Treasure Hill; his wife, Fe; and 40 sisters and brothers.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Chism and cousin Charles. His children: Renee, Ritter, Jo Ann, Carol, Zina, John II, Joreen, and James. His grandchildren: Sarita, James, Justin, Naomie, Isaiah, Devin, Travis, Christopher, Kennedy and Chelsea and great grandchildren: Isyss, Isaiah, and Talaya, many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family members.
Mr. Chism was born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1932. At 3 months old, his mother, prior to her passing, asked her cousin Ritter to raise her son. She raised him in the church and one of many fond memories he spoke of was how he was so little, his feet wouldn't hit the floor and making mushins when he walked with his cousin on the way to church, the sound their shoes made when it hit the soft and damp earth.
In the 1950s he enlisted in the Air Force and proudly defended our country in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was awarded many medals. In the late 50's while he was stationed in the Philippines, he met and married his soulmate, Fe. He would always emphasize about how he traveled 40,000 miles to meet her. This union bore eight devoted children, each with a special and priceless relationship to him. Later, Mr. Chism retired as a MSGT after 26 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Chism was an avid golfer and played championship golf for many years winning many tournaments throughout the world. Many marveled that he could drive the ball and say Now Hook! and it would do just that. He was always happy to impart knowledge to anyone that asked him and was selfless in his desire to help others.
Mr. Chism leaves behind a rich legacy. For all that knew him, he was selfless and devoted family man. A member of his community through the NAACP and VFW. He directed his children to always put God first and Give the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you. His infectious laughter and good nature will be missed.
Mr. Chism, Mr. C, John, Dad, Grandpa, Great-grandpa Sonnyboy, Chiz, Uncle, Friend.
Dad, we will miss you every moment of our lives and there are certainly more words that can be expressed that cannot be contained here. Everyone wanted to be in this family because of you and mom. Your love could never be fenced in. What you have bound here on Earth is definitely bound in Heaven with you. You are etched in our minds and hearts forever.
Viewing will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 North A Street, Lompoc, California. 93436. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lompoc Cemetery, 600 South C Street, Lompoc, California 93436. The repass will immediately follow the service. Because of current regulations regarding COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending practice and maintain social distance. The family will provide masks and gloves.
