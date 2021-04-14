John Thomas Mata was called home by the lord on January 29, 2021 at the age of 74.
John was born in Monterey, CA to Fred and Margaret Mata, where he was raised in Pacific Grove until he completed his education.
Upon graduation from Pacific Grove High School, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he was stationed aboard the U.S.S Kearsarge, where he served four campaigns off the waters of Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he relocated to Santa Barbara, CA and soon after began working at GTE Utility company, eventually retiring after 30 years. During this time he met his wife Linda Mata and together they raised their four children.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Hope Marie Mata, his parents Fred and Margaret Mata, and his sisters Isabel and Margie. He is remembered by his wife Linda Mata & his children along with their spouses; Rene, Toddrick, Rachele, John, Cathy, Philip, and Esperanza. As well as a large number of grandchildren and his brothers Jesse and Joe Mata.
A private burial will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 and a "Celebration of Life" will soon be announced.
John will be missed, but although he is gone his spirit lives on through the community of Lompoc.
