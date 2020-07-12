John Wallenburg
0 entries

John Wallenburg

6/22/1964 - 6/22/2020

  • 0

John known by his friends as Scott or Wally passed living close to the ocean a place that he loved. Scott grew up in Lompoc and graduated from Lompoc Sr. High in 1982. He had a great love for stock car racing and loved helping pit crews at Santa Maria Speed Way. He was a Carpenter by trade and took great pride in his craftsmanship. Scott is preceeded in his passing by his father John Wallenburg, his sister Marta Clifford, and mother Elise Wallenburg. Scott is survived by his daughter Cassidy and two grandsons Charlie and Levi, sister Lisa Lundy, brother Steve Wallenburg and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News