John known by his friends as Scott or Wally passed living close to the ocean a place that he loved. Scott grew up in Lompoc and graduated from Lompoc Sr. High in 1982. He had a great love for stock car racing and loved helping pit crews at Santa Maria Speed Way. He was a Carpenter by trade and took great pride in his craftsmanship. Scott is preceeded in his passing by his father John Wallenburg, his sister Marta Clifford, and mother Elise Wallenburg. Scott is survived by his daughter Cassidy and two grandsons Charlie and Levi, sister Lisa Lundy, brother Steve Wallenburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
