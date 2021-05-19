Jose Lizama passed away peacefully at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on May 2nd, surrounded by his family. Jose was born in Sumay, Guam in 1935 and spent his childhood in nearby Santa Rita. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952, proudly serving his country for 26 years before retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he worked in civil service for 23 years at ITT, specializing in logistics.
He is survived by his wife of 3 years, Emilita Aguon and his four children and their families;
Son, Joseph and his wife Jackie and their children Ashlee, Anabella, Arianna and Alexandria.
Daughter, Virginia Lizama.
Son, Victor and his wife Kimberly, their children Tyler, Alexis, Jacob & wife Bella, and Joshua.
Daughter, Melissa and her husband, Anthony Sciacca, their children Iolani & husband Cody Kleen, Anthony, MichaelAnthony and Kiana Isabella.
Great-granddaughters Aaliyah Harper, Eleanor Kleen, & Lilah Mae Kuhlman.
Sister, Teresa Pendon.
Sister-in-law Dorothy & Frankie Williams and their family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lydia Perez Lizama; his parents, Joaquin P. Reyes & Soledad Cruz Lizama Reyes, Parents-in-law Joaquin Diaz Perez & Virginia Pangelinan Perez, his siblings Vicente Reyes, Peter Reyes, and his eldest son, Jose Victor.
He will be remembered by the many extended family members and friends who had the pleasure of knowing him. His favorite pastimes were fishing, bowling, and barbecuing. An excellent chef, he brought joy to many with his cooking and his warm smile.
A viewing & vigil service will be held Thursday, May 27th at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 28th at La Purisima Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Lompoc Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Queen of Angels parish hall following the burial.
