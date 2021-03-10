Joyce Frances Green Purvis

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joyce Frances Purvis, age 88, died peacefully in Solvang on February 27, 2021, from heart disease. Joyce was born in Ryan, Oklahoma on August 20, 1932, to Eunice and Clifford Jackson. She graduated from Ryan High School in 1950, and married Willie Maurice Green in 1951. After his death in 1978, she married James Purvis in 1980. He preceded her in death in 2013. She is pre-deceased by her sisters Juanita and Geneva, her brother Jodie, and three nieces, Vernita, Shirley, and Vetrice.
She is survived by two daughters: Carol Green Houchens and her husband Robert from Solvang, and Cynthia Green Theodore and her husband John from Cedar Park, Texas. She is also survived by three grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Kyle Houchens and his wife Sarah and their sons Taylor and Koa from Buellton, Kimberly Theodore Sidey and her husband Jamie and their daughter Julia from Austin, Texas, and Beverly Theodore from Austin, Texas.
Joyce was an Air Force wife who lived in Hawaii, Wisconsin, Texas, and California. She arrived in Lompoc in 1965, and often commented that “people who leave the area always seem to want to come back.”
She worked at the bowling alley snack bar on Vandenberg Air Force Base from 1969 to 1981. She enjoyed bowling, camping, ocean cruising, sewing, and reading. Joyce was very involved in her children's musical and educational endeavors. She frequently attended the Lompoc Pops concerts where her daughter Carol plays the flute. She visited her daughter Cindy in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Texas to attend her granddaughters' activities in music and dance. She loved her friends at the Lompoc Elks lodge and being part of their activities.
A memorial service will be held later in the year due to Covid restrictions. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all of Joyce's doctors and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but most especially to Dr. Bindu Kamal and Dr. William Heringer for their longstanding, excellent care. We also thank Lompoc Artificial Kidney Center and the entire incredible staff at Atterdag Village for their continuing support, love, and care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to either Lompoc Artificial Kidney Center or Atterdag Village of Solvang.
