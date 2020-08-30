Judy Haese

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on July 10, 2020 due to a long illness with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Judy was a beautiful, sweet, complicated, colorful spirit to her family and friends. She was born on April 29, 1948 in Turlock, Ca, to Aubrey and Bette Haney (Millis). She attended Lompoc High School, graduating in 1966.
Judy was blessed to have found and married her true love, Randy Haese, who was by her side throughout her illness and her death. Her legacy is her loving son, Michael Munoz (Shanta), and grandchildren, Preston and Jayden, of whom she was immensely proud. Judy also was fortunate to have her step daughters, Karen Davies (Sean) and Kathy Barton (Chris), in her life for many years. She was one of six children: Larry Haney (JoAnne), Ronnie Haney, Jan Waller (John), Karen Dossey (Art), and Edward Millis (Theresa). Judy is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Laurie Jo Newman, Kari Slone, Bryant Hooper, Jackie Haney, Casie Rodriquez, Chad Albright, Jeremy Renshaw, Autumn Rindels, Jeffrey Millis, Deric Millis, Katrina Coleman, Stacey Nicholson, Eric and Alex Davies, Spencer and Sydney Barton and many great nieces and nephews. Her kitties Lady and Pooka will truly miss her.
Judy spent many years in California taking inspiration from the ocean and raising her son. During her years in Lompoc she was involved in the St Mary's Episcopal Church and considered Father Stu and Sister Francis Rothluebber, School Sister of St. Francis, Milwaukee and founder of New Momentum for Human Unity, as her spiritual guides. Judy graduated with a M.A. in Humanities and Leadership at New College of California. She continued to study and help in the hospice community. Judy was a creative and inspiring individual using her talents in home decorating and flower arranging. She was an avid writer and artist. After spending most of her life in California, she moved to Kingston, Tennessee where she met her husband and enjoyed life to the fullest. Judy was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church where she enjoyed bible study and companionship with her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Aubrey Haney, John Holland, and James Millis; mother, Bette (Haney) Millis; aunts, Nell Anderson and Kay Gillespie, and step-daughter Kathy Barton.
The family would like to thank all her friends in Tennessee, especially Misty Mangum, Marsha Joseph, Malcolm King and Karen Abston, who loved her and genuinely cared for her, especially her husband Randy, who is truly an angel. Thanks to hospice for your care during her long illness.
There will be a small family service in the future to honor Judy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Hospice or your favorite charity.
