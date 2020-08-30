June Helen (Segebart) Albrecht

June H. Albrecht, 86 of Lompoc, Calif., passed away on August 20, 2020 peacefully in her home of 48 years surrounded by her children.
June was born on July 1, 1934, in Denison, Iowa. Her parents Ernest and Mildred (Ladehoff) Segebart. She was the third child in a family of ten, four sisters and five brothers. June went to school in Denison and graduated in 1952 from Denison High School. On June 22, 1953, she married Raymond Albrecht. Raymond was in the service and that meant being at different bases, which included Castle AFB, Ernest Harmon AFB., Newfoundland, and Vandenberg AFB., California.
June enjoyed her children and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed collecting barbies, llardo, Capidamonte, beanie babies, and stamps. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, crocheting, working in the flower beds and enjoying her flowers, cooking and baking for her family. June enjoyed playing Majong on the computer. She loved playing canasta, especially with her daughters and their husbands, especially when the ladies beat the men. June enjoyed dominoes with her friends and family. Last, but not least, she loved to dance. She enjoyed line dancing and dancing with her husband, Raymond.
June volunteered at Buena Vista School, when they sold hotdogs, she also volunteered at the Junior High helping with popcorn and also volunteered as a team Mother for baseball. She was room Mother for some of her children and one Grandchild, Kristin.
June was a member of the Half Century Club since 1993. She was Chairman of the decorating committee and CO-chairman of the dance committee. June was volunteer of the year at the Half Century Club in 2006. June became dance chairman when her husband passed away. June and her friend, Pat Osbourne took over the Senior Seniors Tea at the Half Century Club in 2006. June played the CDs and led the line dancers when the dance instructor needed a substitute.
She is survived by four sons, Steve; Kenneth and his wife, Jeri of Grover Beach, California; Tim and his wife, Carol of Lompoc, California; and Terry from Sacramento, California. Three daughters, Karen and her husband, Bob Bublitz of Pickerington, Ohio; Sharon and her husband, John Thompson of Rosamond, California; Debbie and her husband, Pat Wise of Arlington, Texas. Sixteen Grandchildren; sisters Dorothy Friedrichsen, Ruby Friedrichsen, brothers, Charles, and Bill Segebart of Iowa. Also, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; sister, Carol, sister Evelyn, three brothers, Larry, Jim and Ernie. Three brothers-in-law, Burdell and Willard Friedrichsen and Larry Merritt and two sisters-in-law, La Veda and Joan.
Due to Covid, private services will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in June's name to the Half Century Club.
