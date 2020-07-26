June L. Dildine
June L. Dildine of Lompoc died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born June 2, 1937, in Coalinga, California.

June worked for Security Bank and First Valley Bank. She also spent many years as the office manager at Trojan Electric.

June was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Zupancic, brother Jay Buckalew, brother Runyan Buckalew, and her sister Lazelle Gentry.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Dildine of Lompoc and grandson Nick Dildine, Newport Beach, California, and son Steven Thompson of Las Vegas, Nevada. June is also survived by son Clay Thompson and wife Elisha, of Rolla, Missouri, her granddaughter Meredith West and husband Tad, and great granddaughter Holland Grace also of Rolla, her granddaughter Michelle Doerstling and husband Mark, great grandchildren Jacob Adkins, Brooke Adkins and Ashleigh Doerstling of High Point, North Carolina, her grandson Jeremy Whitson and great granddaughter Hannah Gulley of Rolla.

