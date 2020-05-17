Kenneth Roy O'Neal

He was a jack of all trades, he served in the U.S Navy during the mid-fifties and was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco. He also spent time on an aircraft carrier named the U.S.S. Kearsarge. After the Navy he did many other trades such as a butcher, he owned a grocery store,liquor store, a Bar, real estate office, leather store and an Antique shop all in Lompoc, Ca. He was a very well known successful man in Lompoc, Ca. As he got older and his health declined he moved to Washington to be close to family. He loved watching sports, CNN, reading the paper, a rare rib-eye steak & potato dinner, we can't forget about his love for Rocky Road Ice Cream & Pralines and Cream Ice Cream Cake from Baskin Robins.