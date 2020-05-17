Kenneth Roy O'Neal, 89 of Spokane, Wa. Passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7th 2020.
He was born in Santa Barbara, CA., on July 11, 1930.
He was a jack of all trades, he served in the U.S Navy during the mid-fifties and was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco. He also spent time on an aircraft carrier named the U.S.S. Kearsarge. After the Navy he did many other trades such as a butcher, he owned a grocery store,liquor store, a Bar, real estate office, leather store and an Antique shop all in Lompoc, Ca. He was a very well known successful man in Lompoc, Ca. As he got older and his health declined he moved to Washington to be close to family. He loved watching sports, CNN, reading the paper, a rare rib-eye steak & potato dinner, we can't forget about his love for Rocky Road Ice Cream & Pralines and Cream Ice Cream Cake from Baskin Robins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy O'Neal and Vina Winans, his sister Cathy O'Neal, and his daughter Mary Elizabeth O'Neal.
He was survived by his sister Alice Martin; his three sons David Peter O'Neal, Steven Roy O'Neal Sr., and Michael Edward O'Neal; his grandchildren Steven Roy O'Neal Jr., Theresa Marie O'Neal Winders, Cindy K. O'Neal Kassman, Shannon Elizabeth O'Neal Nguyen and Melissa Christine O'Neal. His great grandchildren are Emily Marie Walraven, Shelly Ann Walraven, Julia Fawn Winders, Marcus Owen Walraven, Tyee Matthew Kinswa, Myles Robert Winders, Kody Perry Kinswa, and Chevelle Aylen O'Neal, Bastian Felix Nguyen.
