Kristine Jean Gastellum passed away suddenly the evening of February 3rd, 2021, at Marian Regional Medical Center. Always and forever the fiercest, most loving, compassionate, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she left us too soon. Married on August 6th, 1988, she leaves behind her husband David Gastellum who she raised her three daughters Emily, Elyssa and Anna with. Kris was born February 21, 1959, in Lincoln, NE, and spent her childhood moving to various places due to her father being in the Navy. She was passionate about caring for both animals and others. She worked as a veterinarian technician at West Valley Veterinary Clinic and later became a registered nurse at Cottage Hospital where she worked on 1 Ridley-Tree. “I swapped from treating 4-legs to 2 legs!” as she often said. Kris loved being “Gee” to her granddaughter Rory (daughter of Emily and son-in-law Vince Yoder), and spent significant time tickling and laughing with her and showing her all of the animals (with cats being both of their favorite). We will forever love and miss her presence in this world, but know she is smiling down on us from heaven. The family requests written memories that friends and coworkers may have of Kris to be sent via email or mail to the following: emilygastellum@gmail.com or 4213 Sirius Ave, Lompoc, CA, 93436. In her final days, Kris told others “the battle belongs to the Lord,” and we are thankful she rests in the eternal presence of her Savior.
