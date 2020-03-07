Laura Louella Blake Chapa

Laura Chapa, 89, has gone into the loving arms of our Lord on March 1, 2020. Laura was born in Weir, Kansas to Leonard and Mary Blake on December 3, 1930. She is survived by her four children (Mona Chapa of Arcata, California, Robert Chapa of Austin, Texas, Chris Chapa of Solvang, California, and Kathy Baker of Colorado Springs, Colorado), their father Bob Chapa, two daughters-in-law (Patty Chapa and Patti Gilmore-Chapa), and one son-in-law (Pat Baker), six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her sisters Mary Mishler and Betty Smotherman, and brother Leonard (Bub) Blake.

Laura graduated from High School in Weir, Kansas, attended college in Kansas and Missouri and ultimately earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of LaVerne in California. Laura's vast career ranged from working at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. She was a proud member of the American Business Women's Association and the Valley of the Flowers Half Century Club for many years. Laura was a resident of Lompoc, CA since 1973.

