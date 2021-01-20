Lee Dsle Donigan

Lee Dale Donigan died on January 11, 2021, in Santa Maria, California. He was born on March 30, 1925, in Pierce, Nebraska, to William John Donigan and Mary Janet (Holmes) Donigan.
Lee served in the United States Navy during World War II from March 1944 to June 1946 on the UUS Brown DD 546 Destroyer in the South Pacific. He again served in the Navy from August 1950 to December 1951 on the Bryce Canyon AD 13Destroyer Tender during the Korean Conflict. During these periods of service, Lee was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 5 stars, Philippine Liberation Medal with 2 stars, World War II Medal, American Campaign Medal, Victory Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the ROK Korean Medal. He received the Navy Unit Citation during the Battle for Okinawa.
On August 8, 1947, Lee married Eula Ellalene (Lane) Donigan. In Lebanon, Missouri. They had four children, Andrea Lynn Donigan in 1948, Michael Lee Donigan in 1950, Mitchell Dale Donigan in 1951, and Michelle Donigan in 1952. The last three children died shortly after childbirth. They are buried at the Hufft Cemetery near Eldridge, Missouri.
Lee spent his career working for the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons.
His hobbies included real estate development from which he had retired.
Lee accepted Christ in the Church at Dove, Missouri, and was baptized at the age of 11 in the Niangua River at Bennett Springs Park, just below the Spring. He was active in various churches serving as deacon and chairman of the building of a church education building. He served as an usher and served on various committees. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Lompoc, California, when he passed.
Lee was preceded in death by his beloved wife Eula Donigan, his parents W. J. Donigan and Janet Donigan; sisters Evelyn (Donigan) Ivey, Ardeth (Donigan) Jones; brothers Keith, Sterling, Dwain, Gary, and Quentin Donigan; three children, sons Michael and Mitchell and daughter Michelle.
