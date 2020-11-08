Lieselotte Marianne Simons, longtime Lompoc resident, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Marianne was born July 26, 1935 in Traben-Trarbach, Germany to Philip Johann and Maria Ana König. She grew up with a front row seat to World War II which took the life of her father.
In 1955, she married an American airman, Clifford Bosley, with whom she had 5 children. The family moved between the U.S. and Germany in the 1950s and 60s. Marianne worked as a German and French translator at Andrews Air Force Base for a time. The family moved to Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1965, where Marianne became a U.S. citizen.
She later met and married Richard Simons in 1972, and they had a daughter. Marianne worked for 31 years as a domestic and home health aide in Lompoc, but her greatest joy was her large, loud family! Marianne loved to cook, celebrating holidays with her family and listening to Engelbert Humperdinck.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Hans-Rolf König. She is survived by her husband, Richard Simons of Lompoc; children Michael Bosley of Ventura, Dee Bosley of Petaluma, Linda Bosley of Moorpark, Robin Thompson (Jeff) of Sacramento, Kimberly Bosley of Petaluma, and Kirsten Dunson (Gerald) of Las Vegas, Nevada; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; niece, nephew, and many cousins and their families in Germany.
At Marianne's request there will be no services. Marianne was a breast cancer survivor. Contributions can be made in her name to American Breast Cancer Foundation.
