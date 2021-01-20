You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillian Singhause
0 entries

Lillian Singhause

January 14, 2021

  • 0

Lillian Singhause, a longtime resident of Lompoc, passed away peacefully from complications of COVID-19 January 14, 2021. She lived her 104 years to the fullest and will be missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert H. Singhause, and brothers Wallace Carroll and Robert Carroll. Lillian is survived by daughter Audrey Hill, sons Robert Singhause and Steve Singhause; granddaughters Cindy Gibbons, Kimberly Davenport, Bridgette Haskell, Jennifer Gillis; great-grandsons Tom Gibbons, Kyle Ayvazian and Jordan Ayvazian. She is now reunited with her beloved "Abie". A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date when travel is safe.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News