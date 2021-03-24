You have permission to edit this article.
Lois Carlin Gaines Johansson, 68, of Davis, CA passed away March 1, 2021 from Alzheimer's disease and complications from Covid-19. Lois was born in Lompoc to Joseph and Dorothy Carlin. Lois graduated from Lompoc High School in 1970, attended Hancock College and graduated with a Doctorate of Pharmacy from University of Pacific. Lois married Phil Gaines and raised his two girls, Niki and Susie, as her own. Lois worked as a pharmacist until her retirement in 2012. Lois loved to travel, and met Lennart Johansson on a trip to Sweden. They married and lived in Sweden, and traveled to many places.

Lois is survived by her husband, Lennart; two daughters, Niki Reina-Guerra and Susie Cauchi; her brother, Norman Carlin (Ann), grandchildren, Alayna, Michael, Joey Cauchi; Davis and Abby Reina-Guerra, niece and nephews Lisa DeLaCruz (Jeff), Dan (Katey)and Mark Carlin; and previous spouse Phil Gaines.

There will be a private burial in Lompoc at a future date. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association.

