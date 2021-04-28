Loretta L. Ryan, 78 of Lompoc, CA passed away at home on April 20, 2021. Loretta was born in Canton, Illinois on May 3rd, 1942 to Charlotte and Ephriam "Jug" Ryan. She attended Lewistown Illinois High School, Class of 1960. Loretta worked for the Santa Barbara News-Press for 37 years as a District Manager before retiring.
She was known to care for and assist numerous friends and family members throughout her lifetime. She never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to her, was just a friend she hadn't met yet. She always saw the good in people. Sometimes, that's all She would see, even if no one else could see it. Loretta was a member of Generations United Church and she was proud to be in service to our Lord.
Loretta is survived by a daughter Yvonne Ryan-Cross (Marlo) of Arizona, Stepson Fidel "Buddy" Terrones of Lompoc, Brother Ken Ryan (Jeanette) of Lompoc, Sister Sandy Zellers of Lompoc. Granddaughter Alyssa Ryan-Cross of New York and Nephew Shaun Ryan of Lompoc as well as several nieces and nephews. Loretta was predeceased by her Parents Charlotte and Ephriam "Jug" Ryan and her Son Ernie Ryan.
Memorial services will be held at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 10:00 am.
Memorial donations may be made in Lorettas name to Generations United Church or VIVA of Lompoc:
Generations United
1000 N 7th Ave
P.O. Box 3540
Lompoc, CA 93438
VIVA Lompoc
P.O. Box 896
Lompoc, CA 93438
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.