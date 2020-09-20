Louise Dorothy Deveny passed away in the early morning of September 14, 2020. She was 85.
Born on February 5, 1935, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Louise was the youngest of three children of Otto and Christine Piendle.
Louise attended Central High School in Bridgeport. She married Donald D. Deveny on May 2, 1959, in Stratford, Connecticut. They started a new adventure in their lives when they moved across country to Ramona, California. They moved to Lompoc in 1962, where they resided the remainder of their years.
Louise's first work experience was in her family market in Connecticut. After moving to California she worked in banking, then for General Dynamics at Vandenberg. Louise received her GED at Lompoc Adult School. She then pursued her real estate education at Allan Hancock College, receiving her license in the 1970s. Her real estate agent/broker career spanned over three decades. In 1977, Louise joined the US Naval Reserves and remained enlisted until 1984.
Louise professed her faith, becoming a member of the Secular Franciscan Order at San Lorenzo Seminary in 1990, and was very involved as a member and volunteer at La Purisima Catholic Church.
Louise's many life interests and adventures included riding and showing their horses. Camping, boating, and water skiing were favorite activities as well as competitive bowling, which she enjoyed well into her retirement. She also was a pool shark, hustling many unsuspecting players with her hidden skill. She loved sports, coaching her kids in baseball and umpiring Little League baseball and softball in the 1980s. She played pinochle and cribbage in weekly clubs and enjoyed game days with her friends. Time at home was spent reading and watching baseball, football, bowling and golf on TV. She loved going out to eat, frequenting Tom's Hamburgers most Friday mornings for breakfast and coffee with her friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her two brothers, Charlie and George, and her husband of 38 years, Donald D. Deveny (1997).
Louise is survived by her son Sean (Trish), daughter Shannon (Richard) Filburn, granddaughter Morgan (Tanner) Hughes, niece Christy Verrelli, nephew Eddie (Joan) Piendl, as well as countless lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, from 4-7 pm at Starbuck Lind Mortuary. A memorial funeral mass will be held Monday, September 28, at 10am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Santa Maria, followed by the interment service at Lompoc Cemetery. Social distancing and face covering protocols will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to La Purisima Catholic School.
