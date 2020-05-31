Lourdes Marie Battles (nee Houtman) passed away in her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Lourdes was born May 15, 1952 in New Bedford, MA, the first of four children born to Albert and Mary Houtman.
From a very young age, Lourdes's gift of compassion poured out of her heart and life. She absolutely loved life and people. She was also a member of “Up With People,” which developed leaders through the power of music and Lourdes loved music! She worked as a counselor for troubled girls at the Deaconess Home for Girls in Massachusetts until she got sick of the snow and moved out west to California. There she began a new adventure and career with the Federal Government.
Lourdes met her soul mate, Ronald C. F. Battles, in 1982, during the infancy of her career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. They were married in October, 1984. Theirs was a union of great love and respect, which will go on forever. They both loved music, the arts – anything LIVE! In July, 1988, the Battles family was completed with the birth of their son, Benjamin. For more than 33 years, they enjoyed life together.
Lourdes retired from the FBOP in 2003 after 21 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed her retired years traveling to visit family and friends across the country. Where ever there was a joyous gathering she was sure to be there. She was a friend to all and a guiding light for so many; a lighthouse beacon to steer a wayward ship away from danger amidst the dark and foggy night. Lourdes had an indomitable spirit; even when faced with the twists and turns of life, Lourdes rose above them all. Her faith in God carried her through trial of life with grace, poise, happiness and joy. Keeping God first, she loved her family and friends with all hear heart and soul.
Lourdes was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald C Battles, and together they await the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Lourdes is survived by her son, Benjamin Battles, Ron's children, Nina(Mark) Harris, Nyron Battles, Amy Battles, Ronald(Suzy) C. F. Battles II, and Adrienne(Wayne) Jones; her sister Camille(Ronny) Raymond, and two brothers, Raymond(Yvonne) Houtman and David(Cathy) Houtman, and her beloved parents, Albert and Mary Houtman. Additionally, she had 5 nephews, and one niece, and a host of cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews.
We will miss you, Lourdes. Until we meet again YOU GO GIRLFRIEND!
A celebration of life will be organized when the world reopens.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.