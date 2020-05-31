× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lourdes Marie Battles (nee Houtman) passed away in her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Lourdes was born May 15, 1952 in New Bedford, MA, the first of four children born to Albert and Mary Houtman.

From a very young age, Lourdes's gift of compassion poured out of her heart and life. She absolutely loved life and people. She was also a member of “Up With People,” which developed leaders through the power of music and Lourdes loved music! She worked as a counselor for troubled girls at the Deaconess Home for Girls in Massachusetts until she got sick of the snow and moved out west to California. There she began a new adventure and career with the Federal Government.

Lourdes met her soul mate, Ronald C. F. Battles, in 1982, during the infancy of her career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. They were married in October, 1984. Theirs was a union of great love and respect, which will go on forever. They both loved music, the arts – anything LIVE! In July, 1988, the Battles family was completed with the birth of their son, Benjamin. For more than 33 years, they enjoyed life together.