Lupe Suarez

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine (Gerrie) Suarez. His children, Sharon (Joe Pensabene), Jeffrey Suarez (Donna), Steven Suarez. His grandchildren, Maralee Pensabene, Jennifer Pensabene, Phillip Suarez, Robert Suarez, Angelina Ortega, Joseph Pensabene IV. Great grandchildren, Nicolas Ortiz, Serenity Suarez, Logan Glasco, Mackenzie Ortega, Evelynn Ortega, Alex Glasco, Paisley Ortega, Olivia Suarez, Gianni Pensabene, Joseph Pensabene V. Siblings: Margaret Harraman, Henry Suarez, Steven Suarez. He was preceded in death by siblings: James, Norma, Dickey, Clio.

Lupe was born in Santa Barbara to Bounfilio Suarez and Helen Noga on July 11, 1934. He graduated from Santa Barbara High school in 1952. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957 and served in the Korean War. He married Geraldine Garner, a legal secretary from San Luis Obispo on December 13, 1962 in Santa Barbara. They were happily married for 57 years. He had a career as a mens clothing retailer; A career that expanded over 40 years in Santa Barbara, Solvang and Las Vegas.